SUN CITY - A man allegedly shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Sun City today. The Menifee Police Department received a call at about 7:10 a.m. from a man who requested medical aid after allegedly admitting that he shot his wife at a residence located in the 27000 block of Terrytown Road, according to the department's Lt. Denise Keith. "After a few moments of silence, the call taker heard a gunshot as officers were arriving on scene,'' Keith said. Responding officers entered the residence and found a woman suffering two gunshot wounds to her upper body and a man suffering from one gunshot to his upper body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds. The man and woman's names were withheld pending no.