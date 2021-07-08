Cancel
Townville, SC

Three Townville Men Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

By Kevin D. Hollis
wsnwradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deputy on routine patrol near Townville late Wednesday evening arrested three Townville men on one count of each of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle due to only one working headlight. As the vehicle pulled into the yard of an address on Rachels Drive, the deputy observed an object that was thrown out of the vehicle. The object thrown was a bag that contained Methamphetamine.

wsnwradio.com

