Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Mire ‘97’ on Netflix, the Welcome Return of a Grim and Gritty Polish Cop Drama
Polish Netflix series The Mire ’97 leaps forward about a decade-and-a-half after the early-1980s events of The Mire concluded. Some things changed in Poland during that time, most notably the rise of democracy in the wake of the fall of the communist Iron Curtain in Eastern Europe. Slightly more to the point, the “great flood” of 1997 occurred, devastating large swaths of Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic — and it’s precisely in the soggy aftermath that this gritty drama picks up, with first-season stars Dawid Ogrodnik and Andrzej Seweryn returning to reprise their roles.decider.com
