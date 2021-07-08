Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Mire ‘97’ on Netflix, the Welcome Return of a Grim and Gritty Polish Cop Drama

Okay this sounds like an interesting drama pick for Suzy. I also like she’s taking a drama first before the usual buzz over the male lead because she needs to either stand on her own or accept that she’s only able to do dramas with a equivalent male lead. Suzy has been cast in the Coupang Play thriller drama The Second Anna, a take on stories like the movie The Talented Mr. Ripley and also Lee Da Hae’s K-drama Miss Ripley. Suzy will be playing the titular Anna who constantly lies and believes in the false identity and fictional world she’s created for herself. The drama was originally going to be a K-movie but the director decided it was better told as an 8-episode drama and courted Suzy for the lead role. If she accepts filming is later this year with a 2022 premiere date.