Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Mire ‘97’ on Netflix, the Welcome Return of a Grim and Gritty Polish Cop Drama

By John Serba
Decider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolish Netflix series The Mire ’97 leaps forward about a decade-and-a-half after the early-1980s events of The Mire concluded. Some things changed in Poland during that time, most notably the rise of democracy in the wake of the fall of the communist Iron Curtain in Eastern Europe. Slightly more to the point, the “great flood” of 1997 occurred, devastating large swaths of Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic — and it’s precisely in the soggy aftermath that this gritty drama picks up, with first-season stars Dawid Ogrodnik and Andrzej Seweryn returning to reprise their roles.

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polish#German#Nazi#Gryfino#Crooked Forest#Courier#Sleeper Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
News Break
Netflix
News Break
World War II
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...
TV Seriesamericanpeoplenews.com

The best Netflix documentaries to watch this week

There’s a lot to choose from on Netflix. And that’s why we’ve tried to highlight some of our personal favourites. We’ve also conveniently separated them by genre. You’re welcome!. Let’s get stuck in — starting, of course, with true crime!. True crime. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork. Another Netflix...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Manifest Un-Cancelled? Axed Drama Eyes Renewal at NBC and Netflix

Manifest‘s destiny is up in the air again. Just weeks after NBC cancelled the sci-fi drama after three seasons, TVLine can confirm that the network has restarted talks with Warner Bros. Television about a possible Season 4. As an added twist, Deadline reports that Netflix is also taking part in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

The Best New Movies To Stream On Netflix This Week

Yes, Netflix gives us great new movie options each week. But...it’s not usually this good. And this plentiful. In total this week, the world’s most dominant streaming service will offer up a whopping 23 new films to choose from. So where do you start? In this article, I’ll highlight a...
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime’ On Netflix, A Docuseries Where One Of Brazil’s Most Notorious Killers Speaks Up

The 2012 case of Elize Matsunaga, who killed and dismembered her husband Marcos, was one of Brazil’s most sensational cases. One of the reasons is that, right before Marcos Matsunaga disappeared, his family was about to sell its company, Yoki, to General Foods for $857 million. Another reason is that she reported him missing. In Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime, Matsunaga takes advantage of her first prison furlough (something convicts are entitled to in Brazil) to talk to director Eliza Capai about what motivated her to kill her husband.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Netflix Announces Its Best Crime Drama Series of All Time

Watching the finest crime dramas is a therapeutic experience. However, given how popular real crime dramas have become in recent years, the genre as a whole may be tiring. Moreover, few genres lend themselves to binge-watching and crime because there is a mystery to be solved and, therefore, a motive to get to the conclusion as soon as possible.
TV SeriesTechRadar

The best TV shows of 2021 so far on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Even as television production has largely spent the past year recovering from the shock of the pandemic, there are still plenty of candidates for the best TV shows of 2021 so far. The headline act in the streaming wars this year is Marvel Studios – after a belated start, this year has already brought three shows in the MCU to Disney Plus. Two of them have made this list, which is a pretty great start.
Movieskoalasplayground.com

Suzy Cast in Upcoming Coupang Play Streaming Drama The Second Anna

Okay this sounds like an interesting drama pick for Suzy. I also like she’s taking a drama first before the usual buzz over the male lead because she needs to either stand on her own or accept that she’s only able to do dramas with a equivalent male lead. Suzy has been cast in the Coupang Play thriller drama The Second Anna, a take on stories like the movie The Talented Mr. Ripley and also Lee Da Hae’s K-drama Miss Ripley. Suzy will be playing the titular Anna who constantly lies and believes in the false identity and fictional world she’s created for herself. The drama was originally going to be a K-movie but the director decided it was better told as an 8-episode drama and courted Suzy for the lead role. If she accepts filming is later this year with a 2022 premiere date.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Record of Ragnarok’ on Netflix Gives Humanity Another Chance to Prove Itself

Humanity has proven itself time and time again to be fraught with terrible maladies, and that’s especially true in Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok. The evil of man can sometimes outweigh its penchant for good, and the gods have grown tired of dealing with the species as a whole. Before deciding to completely wipe them off of the map entirely, however, one valkyrie, Brunhilde (Laura Post), decides she would like to see humanity fight for the right to live on. In the battle of Ragnarok, 13 of humanity’s greatest contenders must go head to head against the pantheon of gods to see if the human race has what it takes to continue existing — or perish.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Cancels Drama Series After 1 Season

Netflix has canceled the fantasy drama series Cursed after just one season. Deadline reported that the relatively new show, which premiered on Netflix in July 2020, is not coming back for a second season. The drama starred 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard and Daniel Sharman, all of whom have "been released to pursue other opportunities," the outlet reports.
TV & VideosComicBook

Atypical Final Season Streaming on Netflix

While Netflix sometimes has a habit of cancelling shows too early, giving them just a season or two of life before pulling the plug, one of the streamer's more acclaimed series got the chance to finish out its story. On Friday, Netflix debuted the fourth season of Atypical, the series that stars Keir Gilchrist as a young man on the autism spectrum. Atypical has garnered praise by critics and fans alike throughout its run, and is now coming to an end after four years.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘How To Become A Tyrant’ On Netflix, A Snarky Docuseries That Provides A “Handbook” On Becoming A Dictator

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Wellington Paranormal' On The CW, A (Not So) New Mockumentary Spin-off Of 'What We Do In The Shadows'. How To Become A Tyrant dropped on Netflix last week unannounced; it’s not even in the streamer’s extensive “New On Netflix” newsletter that sites like ours use to preview what’s coming up on the service. There may be a reason for that: This six-part series takes some… explanation to understand. Yes, the tone feels like one of those YouTube videos on how to create a pipe bomb, which would feel like narrator Peter Dinklage and company are drifting into dangerous territory. But that part is more a delivery mechanism to show just how brutal the most famous dictators of the past century really are.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wonder Boy’ on Netflix, a Heavily Posed, But Heavily Personal Profile of Fashion Icon Olivier Rousteing

Now on Netflix, Wonder Boy chronicles a year-ish in the life of Olivier Rousteing, the wunderkind fashion designer who became creative director at chichi-froufrou French fashion house Balmain at the tender age of 24. Anissa Bonnefont’s intimate documentary takes an unusual approach, foregoing the usual talking-head bio tropes, using a verite style to follow her subject as he sweats his way through celeb-studded haute couture events — and tries to find his birth mother, who gave him up for adoption immediately after he was born. That’s the narrative thread guiding us through this story, which contrasts high-gloss glamor with raw emotion.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘How to Deter a Robber’ on VOD, an Amusing Blend of Home-Invasion Drama and Offbeat Comedy

Now on VOD, How to Deter a Robber is a promising debut from writer-director Maria Bissell, who gives Vanessa Marano of Switched at Birth fame and Benjamin Papac (Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy) some nicely flat-pancaked comedy to chew on — across from the ever-lovin’ Chris Mulkey, That Guy in That Movie and noted Twin Peaks veteran. So relative youth and relative maturity and a fine-tuned script combine to become… what? A quietly surprising movie blending understated comedy with the tension of a high-stakes drama? Sounds about right.
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fear Street Part 3’ on Netflix, the Grand Finale of the Pastiche-y Slasher Saga

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 brings the nostalgia-humping Netflix series to a close, the loose adaptation of R.L. Stine’s teen book series jumping back a few centuries to toss a witch hunt into the sprawling mashup plot. It reincorporates a handful of cast members from the previous chapters — Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Fear Street Part Two: 1978 — lest this all get less convoluted, and promises fewer annoying needledrops, since nobody who’s still alive has fond memories of ye olde pilgrim daze. The series has inspired an is-it-movies-or-is-it-TV debate the likes of which we haven’t seen since Small Axe, and if I really don’t have a firm answer for that (it’s perfectly fine to be ambivalent about such things!), maybe I’ll be able to tell you if this wannabe slasher saga wraps up in a satisfactory manner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy