WATERLOO – The Mankato MoonDogs used three big innings to produce an 11-8 win over the Waterloo Bucks in Northwoods League action Thursday at Riverfront Stadium. Mankato scored four times in the second, three in the third and put the Bucks away with a four-run fifth. The loss dropped Waterloo, the first-half Great Plains East Division champions to 0-3 in the second half.