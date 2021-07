Intense emotions. Mood instability. Impulsivity. These are characteristic symptoms of borderline personality disorder… and bipolar disorder. Because they share some overlapping symptoms, these two psychiatric conditions are sometimes confused. Making things even murkier is the fact that they may be co-occurring, meaning a person can have both conditions simultaneously. Research in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience shows that approximately 1 in 5 people with borderline personality disorder (BPD) also has bipolar disorder (BD), and about 30% of those with BD were also diagnosed with BPD. But the two disorders are not the same. Here are the basics you need to know about each of them.