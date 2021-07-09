Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Wild Costume Marvel Considered For Winter Soldier
Scarlett Johansson revealed what wild costume Marvel wanted Black Widow to wear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Fatherly caught up with the Avengers star to talk about her stint as Natasha Romanoff. The Black Widow actress uncorked one doozy of a story about the second Captain America movie. Remember her introduction in Winter Soldier? She rolls up on Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie looking like she’s undercover. Well, an original version of the script had her in all white and a blonde wig for the sequence. So, that wasn’t going to fly and Johansson let them hear about it. Things ended up working out after some dialogue with the writers. Clearly, fans love The Winter Soldier and regard it as one of the stronger MCU entries overall. Hopefully, that magic can continue with Black Widow as it releases today.comicbook.com
Comments / 0