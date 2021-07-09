Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Wild Costume Marvel Considered For Winter Soldier

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson revealed what wild costume Marvel wanted Black Widow to wear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Fatherly caught up with the Avengers star to talk about her stint as Natasha Romanoff. The Black Widow actress uncorked one doozy of a story about the second Captain America movie. Remember her introduction in Winter Soldier? She rolls up on Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie looking like she’s undercover. Well, an original version of the script had her in all white and a blonde wig for the sequence. So, that wasn’t going to fly and Johansson let them hear about it. Things ended up working out after some dialogue with the writers. Clearly, fans love The Winter Soldier and regard it as one of the stronger MCU entries overall. Hopefully, that magic can continue with Black Widow as it releases today.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#The Winter Soldier#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
CelebritiesPage Six

Stephen Dorff ‘embarrassed’ for Scarlett Johansson, slams ‘Black Widow’

One actor we won’t see joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon? Stephen Dorff. The “True Detective” alum, 47, tore into the multibillion-dollar superhero franchise in a new interview, singling out Scarlett Johansson’s soon-to-be-released movie “Black Widow” specifically. “I still hunt out the good s–t because I don’t want to...
Movieshotspotatl.com

Name A Cooler Duo: “Black Widow” Stars Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Talk Their Meme-able Chemistry In Marvel’s Movie-Of-The-Moment

After months of delays and fan grumblings, Marvel’s long-awaited Action blockbuster “Black Widow” is finally ready for its moment as the most anticipated summer release since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”. The action-packed spy thriller follows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow as she confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a...
Celebritiesyounghollywood.com

WOMEN WE LOVE: Scarlett Johansson

( © Vera Anderson/WireImage via Getty Images) If you are anything like me, you have been waiting for the Black Widow movie for as long as you can remember. Don’t worry, there won't be any spoilers here, just some extreme admiration for Scarlett Johansson!. Whether she is fighting aliens with...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow was originally supposed to have a cameo from Robert Downey Jr. contain

Given the events of the past year, it feels like an eternity since Marvel Studios’ Black Widow launched his first promotional campaign, but if you were paying attention in 2019, you may remember a report circulating suggesting that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. would make a cameo appearance in the film, possibly via unused Captain America: Civil War imagery.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Reveals New Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded onto television, the timeline is only set to become that little bit more crammed and a whole lot more convoluted, especially with the Season 1 finale of Loki officially ushering in the multiverse era, where anything and everything can happen literally anywhere across time and space.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Writer Reveals How Marvel Easter Eggs Are Made (Exclusive)

Marvel Easter Eggs were all over Black Widow and one of the writers revealed how they decide how to make them. Eric Pearson joined the Phase Zero podcast here on ComicBook.com to talk about the long-awaited MCU feature. The movie had a lot to chew on for fans of the series. Pearson says that some of the nods come naturally, while some come from unexpected moments with the creative team. One cool note from the conversation was how the writer weighs including some of the more obscure members of the entire Marvel landscape. (Basically, a game of, will Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios need this character later.) It’s all very thoughtful stuff and you can read his comments right here down below.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Black Widow’ on HBO Max? Where to Watch ‘Black Widow’

Marvel has taken the world by storm once again with the premiere of Black Widow last weekend, after being delayed from releasing the title for over a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which finally opened in theaters and on Disney+, has surpassed viewership expectations by blowing past $215M in revenue in its first weekend. This total, however, combines box office and Disney+ Premier Access stats which is atypical for movie debuts.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Fans Are Loving His MCU Debut

Deadpool is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, kind of. Maybe. Tuesday morning, Ryan Reynolds' beloved "hero" appeared alongside an MCU character for the first time, and fans can't get enough of it. The video was a faux reaction video featuring Reynolds in costume as Deadpool, reviewing the trailer to 20th Century Studios' Free Guy. Then, out of nowhere, Korg — voiced by Taika Waititi — pops up and helps the Merc with a Mouth out with his YouTube presence. Both Reynolds and Waititi star in Free Guy, a Disney-owned film.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Black Widow’ Review: An Alternative Opinion

When you go into a Marvel movie, you more or less know what to expect: a mélange of fast-paced action, family-friendly humor, and jaw-dropping spectacle that are so perfectly balanced as to take your mind off the rigidly structured “hero’s journey” arc that they all invariably follow. The studio has mastered this formula so thoroughly that fans don’t need to worry about whether or not the latest superhero tale will be entertaining enough to be worth their time. Rather, they need to ask themselves where the latest entry will land closer on the rewatchability spectrum to rare missteps like The Incredible Hulk or more essential entries like Avengers: Endgame. And while 2021’s much delayed Black Widow may not quite rise to the top of the pile, it’s still a mostly satisfying action adventure that sticks the landing on almost all fronts, and only really suffers from its unfortunate placement in the greater franchise.
Moviesimdb.com

Black Widow: Bringing Dreykov, Taskmaster, Yelena, and More to Life

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. Eric Pearson knows a thing or two about the Marvel Universe. A self-professed comic book nerd, the screenwriter penned the Son of Odin’s third feature film, Thor: Ragnarok. His most recent gig? Another high profile MCU project, Black Widow. The spy-action thriller takes a...
Moviesepicstream.com

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Young Avengers Being Introduced in the MCU

If there's one thing that the Marvel Disney+ shows have been teasing, it's the possibility that we will be seeing the Young Avengers in the future. So can we expect to see the young heroes working together soon? Elizabeth Olsen says it's possible but it's probably not happening right away.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Breaks Another Pandemic Box Office Record

Marvel's Black Widow has broken yet another pandemic box office record. Black Widow has officially crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office six days after release - making it the fastest film to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Black Widow managed to outpace all the other big films to earn $100M in the post-pandemic market. Fast 9 took 8 days to reach $100M; Godzilla vs. Kong took 12 days, and A Quiet Place Part II took 15 days. It seems clear that Marvel Studios once again has the unique superpower to galvanize the movie industry like no one else can.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Black Widow & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Missed Opportunities

Black Widow opened in theaters and on Disney+ and it made a bunch of money, and fans seem overall pleased with it. As I personally sat there and watched it with my family, about a half-hour in, I turned to them and said "This sucks". The pacing of the film was all over the place and you can tell that Cate Shortland deeply cared for the characters and the story, but had to cram a bunch of truncated story scenes together to get to the action. It felt like she had to hold back where she wanted to let loose with the story. When Florence Pugh enters the fray, the film picks up and I was on board by the end, but as I was sitting there watching it dawned on me: Black Widow would have been a killer Disney+ show.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Writer is Getting Hate Mail For Taskmaster Twist

Black Widow finally hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access last week, and it's had the most successful movie opening since the pandemic began. The new Marvel film has been met with mostly positive reactions and is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 92% audience score. Despite most of the love for the movie, there was one character who has gotten a lot of mixed reactions online, and that's Taskmaster. Warning: Black Widow Spoiler Ahead! Many fans were unhappy with the movie's use of the villain and didn't care for the twist that she was Dreykov's daughter and not Tony Masters from the comics. Recently, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to chat with Black Widow writer, Eric Pearson, and he revealed he's gotten hate mail over Taskmaster.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Enjoy This Amusing Pitch Meeting for Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

We’ve got a new episode of the comic “Pitch Meeting” web-series to share with you today, and this one takes us inside the funny pitch meeting for Marvel’s Black Widow. While I loved the film, there’s still plenty of stuff to poke fun at, and this pitch meeting does exactly that:
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy