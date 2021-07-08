What to Use On a First-Degree Burn and What Not to Use
When you were younger and touched the stove, curling iron, maybe you had a firework accident or stayed out in the sun too long, you probably received a first-degree burn. And more than likely, your mother put butter, ice, something cold from the refrigerator or freezer, cold water, ointments or sprays on the burned area. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, mom's heart may have been in the right place but none of these should be used on a first-degree burn.1079ishot.com
Comments / 0