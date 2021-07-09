Lost Judgment Trailer Shows Off the Gameplay; Pre-Order Details Announced
Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new trailer today for Lost Judgment called “Investigative Action.”. The new trailer was revealed during the July PlayStation State of Play. Along with the new gameplay the teams also opened up digital pre-orders for the game and announced the different editions. The Standard Edition will be $59.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition will be $69.99 and the Digital Ultimate Edition will be $89.99.thisgengaming.com
Comments / 0