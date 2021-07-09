Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lost Judgment Trailer Shows Off the Gameplay; Pre-Order Details Announced

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new trailer today for Lost Judgment called “Investigative Action.”. The new trailer was revealed during the July PlayStation State of Play. Along with the new gameplay the teams also opened up digital pre-orders for the game and announced the different editions. The Standard Edition will be $59.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition will be $69.99 and the Digital Ultimate Edition will be $89.99.

thisgengaming.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#Xbox One#Gameplay#Sega#Lost Judgment#Digital Ultimate Edition#Xbox Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Lost Judgment shows off its opening movie & theme song ahead of September launch

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed the opening movie for upcoming detective action adventure Lost Judgment ahead of the game’s release in September. While the cinematic doesn’t give much of the game’s plot away, it is a stylish introduction to our key cast of characters, including hero Takayuki Yagami and returning chums Masaharu Kaito and Toru Higashi. It’s all backed by the game’s official theme song, which will be ‘Rasen’ by jon-YAKITORY featuring Ado.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

System Shock Remake Shows Off 7 Minutes Of Pure Atmospheric Gameplay

The long-awaited System Shock remake is slated to finally release this summer, and developer Nightdive Studios has released most of the footage from the game’s final version so far. There aren’t many cuts here – this is pretty much a direct look at how exploration, combat, and other aspects of the game will work. Check it out for yourself below.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Lost Judgment Coming to PlayStation Now?

Spearheaded by the efforts of developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega, Lost Judgment is a single-player, action-adventure brawler game that follows the events of the 2018 Yakuza series detective thriller spinoff, Judgment. Here's the breakdown of whether or not Lost Judgment will be coming to PlayStation Now. Is...
Video GamesGematsu

Lost Judgment opening cinematic

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released the opening cinematic for Lost Judgment, which includes the theme song “Rasen” by jon-YAKITORY featuring Ado. Lost Judgment is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 24 worldwide. Read more about the game...
Video GamesGamespot

FFXIV Endwalker Gameplay Benchmark Shows Off New Content From The Expansion

If you want a bigger tease for what's to come in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the upcoming expansion to the critically acclaimed MMORPG, you got one through the newly revealed PC benchmark sequence. During the latest Live Letter from the Producer, Square Enix showed off the benchmark which contains snippets from new zones and battles from Endwalker and have some story implications for the expansion. The benchmark will be made available to PC users on July 11. You can watch it in the video below.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Lost Judgment showcases Investigative Action in its latest trailer

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released a new English language trailer for the upcoming Lost Judgment, giving us a good chunk of action from the sequel. Given that the Judgment series is now officially the action side of the Yakuza universe, we get to see plenty of fights Nak will be getting into during his investigation. But he won’t be alone, even at one point calling on the services of perhaps gaming’s most adorable Shiba Inu since Ghost Trick (anyone?) to take down his foes.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Upcoming Gollum Game Gets New Trailer To Show Off Stealth-Parkour Gameplay

What do you think of when you think about Lord of the Rings' weaselly jewellery hoarder, Gollum? Is it parkour? It's totally parkour, isn't it?. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum recently got a new trailer at E3, but at less than a minute long, and mostly focused on story, it didn't give us much more of a look at the game. This new trailer, although it has a fairly prominent PRE-ALPHA FOOTAGE warning at the top, is looking pretty nice, with environments from Mirkwood, the Mines of Moria, and Mordor. Characters also include The Mouth of Sauron (who is a guy that speaks for Sauron, not actual Sauron's piehole) and Thranduil, King of the Elves of Mirkwood and Legolas' daddy.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Steelrising’s first gameplay trailer shows off combat

Spiders Studio debuted a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming action-adventure game Steelrising during Nacon Connect. The trailer shows main protagonist Aegis battling against a number of enemies from King Louis XVI’s automata army in the streets of Paris. We see Aegis fighting using dual swords, lightning knuckles, a pike, and a pair of steel fans. Watch the trailer below:
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Lost Judgment Release Date Information

The Lost Judgment release date information is awesome news at the moment as the sequel to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's 2018 Yakuza series detective thriller spinoff, Judgment, finally has a target set in stone. During PlayStation's State of Play livestream Thursday, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio showed a new...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Steelrising gameplay trailer shows robot battles in an alternative French Revolution

Steelrising, a more robotic take on the French Revolution, was revealed during the last Nacon Connect a year ago. Yesterday, however, at Nacon Connect 2021, we finally got a gameplay trailer for Steelrising, and it’s living up to expectations. Of course, robot fisticuffs on the streets of 18-century Paris should have but one expectation: that it’ll be pretty badass. And it’s certainly looking that way.
Video GamesSiliconera

Blue Box Abandoned Trailers App Pre-load Announced

There’s now a pre-load release date for the Abandoned trailers app designed to accompany the upcoming Blue Box PS5 game. The developer announced on Twitter that it will appear on July 29, 2021. People will be able to then download it ahead of videos appearing. There’s a timeline for some...
Video GamesPolygon

Sony shows off new Deathloop gameplay at State of Play

Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks showed off a nine-minute gameplay trailer for Deathloop at Sony’s State of Play on July 8. The trailer offered a new look at the studio’s stylish assassination game. Deathloop takes place in a time-loop on a mysterious island called Blackreef. Players will take control of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy