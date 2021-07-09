Cancel
Video Games

New Sifu Gameplay Trailer Revealed; Now Releasing in Early 2022 on PS5, PS4, and PC

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Sloclap has released the new ‘fight club’ trailer today for their upcoming game Sifu. The trailer was revealed during the July PlayStation State of Play today. Along with the new gameplay footage we also learned that the game has been delayed to early 2022. The team says this is to ensure the game gets some much-needed polish before it releases. Check out that trailer below and look forward to Sifu on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in early 2022.

