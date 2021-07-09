New Sifu Gameplay Trailer Revealed; Now Releasing in Early 2022 on PS5, PS4, and PC

Sloclap’s upcoming Kung Fu brawler Sifu had a notable trailer less than a month ago, featuring our protagonist as they fought their way through an area known as the Club, with some appropriate high-energy tunes. However, it turns out that was just just part one of things, as a gameplay trailer acting as part two was revealed during the recent State of Play presentation. As seen below, we have more club action again (with the club apparently and appropriately also hosting an underground fight club), but this time the focus is on the game’s aging mechanic, which provides a notable wrinkle when it comes to things.