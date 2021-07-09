JETT: The Far Shore Gameplay Revealed; Launching on PS5, PS4, and PC this Year
Superbrothers and Pine Scented Software have revealed the first gameplay trailer for JETT: The Far Shore. The trailer was revealed during the latest PlayStation State of Play and gives us our best look yet at the game that was first revealed during the PlayStation 5 reveal event back in June 2020. No release date is set quite yet but it is still planned to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2021.thisgengaming.com
Comments / 0