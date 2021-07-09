Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

JETT: The Far Shore Gameplay Revealed; Launching on PS5, PS4, and PC this Year

By Justin Oneil
thisgengaming.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperbrothers and Pine Scented Software have revealed the first gameplay trailer for JETT: The Far Shore. The trailer was revealed during the latest PlayStation State of Play and gives us our best look yet at the game that was first revealed during the PlayStation 5 reveal event back in June 2020. No release date is set quite yet but it is still planned to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2021.

thisgengaming.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#The Far Shore Gameplay#Superbrothers#Pine Scented Software#Ground Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Music
Related
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch Launches on PS5 and PS4 on September 7

Publisher Bilibili and developer TiGames have announced that F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch will launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 7. Pre-orders are live now on the PlayStation Store for $29.99 and PlayStation Plus subscribers can save 10%. You can watch the new trailer that was shown during the PlayStation State of Play and read more about the game.
Video Gamespsu.com

RWBY: Arrowfell Set To Release On PS5 And PS4 In 2022

RWBY: Arrowfell is a stylish looking side-scrolling action adventure game from WayForward, and we can expect to see it launch onto PS5 and PS4 sometime in 2022. The announcement was made today (July 9) during RoosterTeeth’sd RTX at Home event, which also showcased a brand new trailer for the game, that included a good looking albeit brief look at gameplay.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World Review – PlayStation 4

The Wonder Boy series that you may remember from the 1980s is back with a new installment called Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World. This isn’t a new entry however but rather a remake of Monster World IV that released in 1994. How does this 2D side-scrolling adventure hold up on modern day platforms?
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Jett: The Far Shore is an immersive sim about scouting an alien world

Jett: The Far Shore is a game about making sense of the unfamiliar. It's the second game from Sword & Sworcery EP devs, Superbrothers, and your character, Mei, is part of a team of explorers looking for a planet to inhabit. The world you're on has its own interconnected ecosystem, one that you need to examine and exploit while trying to discover the source of a mysterious signal. Jett wants you to work out how to be part of the world without destabilising it. Your little team aren’t there to gather resources to make your journey easier. You’re there to learn.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

The Witcher 3 Is Getting A PS5 Patch And It Launches This Year

CD Projekt Red today announced that it’s planning to launch an updated patch of The Witcher 3 for the PS5 and the XBox Series X / S. The update, which the company has confirmed will be on the way, aims to enhance the game for current-gen consoles. It’s an odd...
Video Gamespsu.com

Hand-Drawn RPG Tails Of Iron Launches September 17 For PS5, PS4

Odd Bug Studio and United Label have announced that Tails of Iron will launch on September 17 for PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Featuring hand-drawn visuals, Tails of Iron is set in a war-ridden land where you’re a rat — but not just any rat, you’re Redgi, heir to the rat throne — on a quest to battle the nefarious Frog Clan and free your broken Kingdom from the resident Big Bad, Greenwart.
WWEpsu.com

Is WWE 2K22 Coming To PS5 And PS4?

Is WWE 2K22 coming to PS5 and PS4? The usually annual wrestling game took 2021 off, not releasing a WWE game for the year and are set to come back with WWE 2K22, but will we see the wrestling sim make its way back to PS5 and PS4?. Is WWE...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Metaloid: Origin launches on PS4

Eastasiasoft has announced the release of their action platformer Metaloid: Origin on Playstation 4. This sequel to the hit of 2019 metal sees players take on the role of androids in defending their home world. You can check out the new launch trailer below…. In Metaloid: Origin Take on the...
Video GamesGematsu

Omno for PS4, Xbox One, and PC launches July 29

Atmospheric adventure game Omno will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 29, publisher Future Friends Games and developer StudioInkyfox announced. A release date for the Switch version was not announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS5 brawler Sifu delayed, new gameplay shown

Sifu, the hotly anticipated PS5 brawler, has been delayed with new gameplay shown during last night’s State of Play event. Also coming to PS4 and PC, the game will now launch in 2022 developers Slopclap have revealed. It’s not all bad news however – there’s a new Sifu gameplay trailer to karate chop into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy