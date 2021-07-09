HPS looking for public input on how to spend ESSER III funds
Hastings Public Schools is looking for public input on how best to spend the district’s latest Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund monies. Superintendent Jeff Schneider shared with members of the Hastings Board of Education during their work session Thursday a draft introducing how to spend the district’s $6.65 million ESSER III funds over the next three school years. Schneider emphasized that it is just a draft and still subject to change.www.hastingstribune.com
