MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards has been named the West Virginia Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year. He is the first Hawk runner to ever earn the honor. The junior won two individual state titles at the Class AAA State Track and Field meet in the 1,600 and 3,200. His personal-best time of 8:49.04 in the 3200 was a state record and ranked No. 8 in the nation.