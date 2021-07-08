Woodlawn Regional Park is the Perfect Place for Summer Activities

There is nothing we love more than a good rainstorm here in Winter Park—except maybe a good snowstorm—and when the skies turn a gloomy gray and that wet stuff falls from the clouds during your Winter Park vacation, we can promise that you too will soon feel the same way! Yes, even if it dares to rain during YOUR vacation, these fun activities in Winter Park will keep you warm, dry, and entertained as you shop, explore, and dash between the raindrops as you come in and out of museums, restaurants, and whatever else we find for to do. This guide to rainy day activities in Winter Park in our favorite mountain village will ensure that EVERY minute of your getaway, not just the dry ones, will be even better than you imagined!