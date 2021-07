The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has got absolutely crushed during the trading session on Monday as OPEC and its allies have come to a conclusion when it comes to the idea of production increases, adding 400,000 barrels per day, and increasing by that same 400,000 barrels per day every month through the end of the year. This has traders take a look at the idea of oversupply, and of course whether or not the demand will keep up as we continue to see concerns about the economy reopening. At this point, it looks as if we are going to pull back significantly, and I would not be surprised at all to see this move looking towards the $60 level. At this point, I have no interest whatsoever in trying to buy this market until we can recapture the $70 level.