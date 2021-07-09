Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Upgrade Taproot Now Locked In, Should Support Significantly Cheaper and More Private BTC Transactions: Report

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaproot has now been locked in and should activate in November of this year. Taproot is the name of various technological innovations that have all been bundled together. When they are activated, they should make Bitcoin (BTC) transactions significantly cheaper and also more private, along with several other benefits, the OKCoin team explains in a blog post.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Core#Bitcoin Network#Taproot#Btc#Okcoin Blog Post#Ecdsa#Bitcoin Defi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Commodities & Futureambcrypto.com

Analyst on Ethereum: ETH you have now is going to…

Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the market has suffered quite a setback in price, despite its recently announced upgrade plans. Not so long ago, ETH developer Tim Beiko announced the London upgrade, scheduled for August 4. However, does this “trending” upgrade news ring in any bullishness for the coin?. New...
MarketsPosted by
EWN

Bitcoin’s Address Growth Plateaus as BTC loses $30k Support

The growth of Bitcoin addresses has hit a plateau phase. Bitcoin’s daily active addresses have also dropped from April’s peak of 1.366 million. There are currently 845k daily active Bitcoin addresses, a drop by 38% from the aforementioned peak. Bitcoin has lost the crucial $30k support to post a local...
Economyslashdot.org

More Bitcoin Miners Head to America, Partly for Cheaper Energy

They'll drive up the cost of electricity and water for all of us. While making a tidy profit for themselves. They don't produce anything useful they just consume. They're parasites. You don't even get freedom from them. Crypto coins are dominated by a few big players, and they're too unstable to use for any purchase that isn't dodgy as hell. There's no point in buying marijuana with it and all but five states, and if you're buying hard drugs you've got bigger problems.
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Qredo Token Sale on CoinList Helps Add Over 30K New Token Holders, Solana, Rally Token Trading Support Extended

The event drew considerable demand on CoinList, with over 470,000 unique registrants “expressing their interest in the project.”. “While Satoshi took the trust out of transactions with Bitcoin, centralized methods of managing private keys reintroduced trust to the crypto market. Storing vulnerable keys in databases, and shunting them offline in hardware and paper wallets, has led to not only billion dollar security breaches, but soloed liquidity and market fragmentation: Assets are locked away and can’t be readily deployed in the DeFi ecosystem, with accessibility and granular control sacrificed for the sake of limited security.”
Stocksambcrypto.com

This move would provide this confirmation for Cardano’s price movement

The Alonzo White test net kicked off on 15 July as Cardano inched closer towards enabling smart contracts on its platform. The recent upgrade allows about 500 users to test its smart contract features, a significant size up when compared to Alonzo Blue which was open to a limited number of participants.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin Interest: 12 Platforms That Pay Interest on BTC

In a central banking system, as it currently exists across the world, commercial banks are subservient to the nation’s central banks, setting their interest rates according to central banks’ policies. In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) has long gone into a negative interest rate zone. This resulted in hundreds of commercial banks charging people for having deposits.
Marketsetftrends.com

Ethereum’s History: From Zero to 2.0

Vitalik Buterin came up with the idea of Ethereum in 2013 at the age of 19. Later that year, he published a white paper describing Ethereum as “a next-generation smart contract and decentralized application platform,”1 marking the beginning of Ethereum’s journey. Ethereum is now the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization,...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Di Iorio Quits Crypto Space

Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum, has announced he is leaving the crypto space. Reports indicate that Mr Di Iorio, who also founded Toronto-based software company Decentral, cited personal safety concerns as his reason for quitting the space. With this in mind, he reportedly intends to sell...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Spotlight on Axie Infinity (AXS), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin (BTC) – CoinGecko Q2 2021 Report

CoinGecko has just released its Q2 2021 report. In their analysis of the market, CoinGecko observed that even though Axie Infinity has been on the market for more than three years, its popularity held off until Q2 2021. In May, players could migrate their Axies and trade freely on Axie Infinity’s Ronin-based marketplace. Combined with a surge in the media’s attention on its play-to-earn elements, Axie Infinity saw a 131x increase in just six months.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Are Stock Tokens Behind The Crackdown On Crypto Exchange Binance?

While crypto exchange Binance continues to face crackdowns from several different countries, it’s looking likely that stock tokens may be behind this. Hong Kong And Lithuania Become The Latest To Crackdown On Binance. On Friday, Hong Kong’s market regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), warned the crypto exchange in...
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Reaches $31,000 Support

The Bitcoin price is seen declining after consolidating in a narrow channel and then buying interest may increase in the next positive direction. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $36,000, $38,000, $40,000. Support Levels: $28,000, $26,000, $24,000. In the early hours of today, BTC/USD touches the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy