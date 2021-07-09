Bitcoin Upgrade Taproot Now Locked In, Should Support Significantly Cheaper and More Private BTC Transactions: Report

They'll drive up the cost of electricity and water for all of us. While making a tidy profit for themselves. They don't produce anything useful they just consume. They're parasites. You don't even get freedom from them. Crypto coins are dominated by a few big players, and they're too unstable to use for any purchase that isn't dodgy as hell. There's no point in buying marijuana with it and all but five states, and if you're buying hard drugs you've got bigger problems.