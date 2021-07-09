Bitcoin Upgrade Taproot Now Locked In, Should Support Significantly Cheaper and More Private BTC Transactions: Report
Taproot has now been locked in and should activate in November of this year. Taproot is the name of various technological innovations that have all been bundled together. When they are activated, they should make Bitcoin (BTC) transactions significantly cheaper and also more private, along with several other benefits, the OKCoin team explains in a blog post.www.crowdfundinsider.com
