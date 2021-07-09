Marvel More Woke Than Ever Confirms MCU Producer

Black Widow might have been a prequel, but it still added new wrinkles to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some were of the larger variety (Taskmaster comes to mind), but others were smaller details that gave new meaning to things we had already seen, including the green and black vest we saw Natasha wearing in Avengers: Infinity War. As we learn in the movie, the vest actually had ties to Black Widow's sister Yelena, as after raving about all the pockets it has she gives it to Natasha. During the Black Widow Watch Party Kevin Feige revealed how that sequence came to be.