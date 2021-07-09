Marvel More Woke Than Ever Confirms MCU Producer
Marvel will be more woke than ever as MCU producer Victoria Alonso talks about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while promoting the release of Black Widow. Almost two years ago I wrote how diversity will destroy the MCU, and now Alonso says they are going full steam ahead, but what is rather hilarious, is that she claims it has nothing to do with Hollywood's woke agenda of promoting political correctness (via Variety):cosmicbook.news
