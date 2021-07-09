Jancoa CEO credits the company’s success to a deep culture of caring

DevOps practices have been widely embraced across IT organizations, according to Puppet's annual State of DevOps survey. However, the vast majority of IT teams are stuck in the middle stages of their DevOps evolution. And while many people may be quick to blame problems such as a lack of necessary technical skills or legacy infrastructure, the biggest roadblock turns out to be a collection of cultural issues, the study suggests. That includes problems like a lack of support from leadership or unclear responsibilities among teams.