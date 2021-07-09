Jancoa CEO credits the company’s success to a deep culture of caring

Standardized AI Product Enables Optimization of Customer Service of Fintech Service Platform. BEIJING, CHINA, July 20, 2021– Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced the successful implementation of its Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS, a new product in the era of artificial intelligence, with one of the leading Fintech companies in China. With the help of Infobird’s Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS, the Fintech client’s customer service platform has realized intelligent management and operation, and sets the foundation for further upgrade of its customer service.
Comments / 0