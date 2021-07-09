NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Game 2

Despite the heroics of Giannis Antetokounmpo (42 points and 12 rebounds), the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Suns won 118-108.

Here is what Twitter had to say about Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Tweets that are embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

