NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Game 2

Despite the heroics of Giannis Antetokounmpo (42 points and 12 rebounds), the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Suns won 118-108.

Here is what Twitter had to say about Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Tweets that are embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
BasketballPosted by
FanSided

How the Milwaukee Bucks are stymying Chris Paul in the NBA Finals

By hook or by crook, the Milwaukee Bucks have evened up the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns at 2 games a piece. It took an all-time victory in Game 4 that saw the Bucks outlast the Suns 109-103 for Milwaukee to do so, but they have erased their 2-0 deficit now as the series heads back to Phoenix for Game 5. They been able to do in part by keeping Suns superstar guard Chris Paul increasingly in check over the course of this series.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and the full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Phoenix Suns lead the series over the Bucks 2-1, heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Pat Connaughton continues to impress in NBA Finals

Jul 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends in the second half during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Bucks have brought...

