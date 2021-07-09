The Allentown Rescue Mission’s Clean Team Workforce Employee of the Month Bill H.
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission announces its Clean Team worker of the Month for June, Bill H. Bill worked as a Philadelphia Firefighter for 33 ½ years. He loved his job and dedicated his life to his career. Unfortunately, Bill developed medical issues due to his work and needed to step away from his job. As Bill coped with his career changes, a cruel twist of fate occurred, changing his life even more dramatically. Bill's wife passed away.
