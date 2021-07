Firefighters from the Stuyvesant Fire Department were quite busy on Wednesday afternoon surveying damage in their community following the intense storm that ravaged parts of Columbia and Greene County. Undeterred by the storm, two of the Capital Region's bravest did something quite honorable when they noticed a downed flagpole in the middle of the destruction on a resident's lawn. They owners of the home weren't there at the time, so these two men took matters - and the flag - into their own hands.