Weekly review: Las Vegas Aces win 2 of 3

By Michael K Howard
Vegas Sports Today
Vegas Sports Today
 11 days ago
After an impressive stretch wherein the Las Vegas Aces showed their dominance over the Los Angeles Sparks and the Atlanta Dream before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in preparation for their upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night; we take our weekly deep-dive into all-things-Aces. Sparks Extinguished: Las...

Vegas Sports Today

Vegas Sports Today

Las Vegas, NV
Covering Las Vegas sports, gaming, and events. Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://vegassportstoday.com/
