Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Giannis Antetokounmpo VERY Animated In Timeout In Game 2

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 11 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in danger of falling behind 2-0 in the NBA Finals to the Phoenix Suns.

During a timeout in the first half, Antetokounmpo was seen extremely animated with his teammates.

The clip can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from NBA TV.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
162
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Nba Finals Bucks Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Tv#The Indiana Pacers#Mavericks#Espn#Cavaliers And Warriors#Bleacher Report#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Chris Paul's Foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the NBA world during both their Game 4 and Game 5 wins. The biggest climax of their most recent Game 5 win was a perfectly timed steal by Jrue Holiday and a dunk by Giannis. One of the more unspoken parts about the play was Chris Paul shoving Giannis in mid-air.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis Reacts To Seeing LeBron James Sitting Courtside

If there was any doubt about the magnitude of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday, it was erased by seeing LeBron James sitting courtside. After winning the NBA championship in 2020, LeBron was just a spectator this year. He and some of his friends, including Rich Paul, got to watch the Milwaukee Bucks take a 3-2 series lead with a 123-119 win over the Phoenix Suns.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Chris Paul’s Game 5 Finals Performance

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was supposed to be Chris Paul‘s signature moment. Perhaps the high stakes got the better of him. So far, he’s failed to show up when the Phoenix Suns needed him most Saturday night. Paul’s play, good or bad, has had a drastic impact on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy