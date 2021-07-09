Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Fan Brings A Michael Jordan> LeBron James Sign To Game 2

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 11 days ago

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are playing Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in Arizona.

Yet, one Suns fan was holding an interesting sign, insinuating he thinks Michael Jordan is better than LeBron James.

The photo of the fan with the sign can be seen in a Tweet below from Dime.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
162
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals Bucks Suns#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#Mavericks#Espn#Cavaliers And Warriors#Bleacher Report#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Finals referees under attack by NBA Twitter for handling of Suns-Bucks

NBA Twitter were not pleased with the performance of the referees during the first half of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA Finals is officially two games in, and to the shock of no one, the referees are in the spotlight. In Game 1 this past Tuesday, the officials were criticized for being a bit too active during the contest. Would the trend continue in Game 2?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: LeBron James in attendance for Game 5 to show support for Suns star and close friend Chris Paul

LeBron James attends the NBA Finals almost every year. He just does it as a player. This is only the second Finals series since 2011 that James hasn't participated in on the court, but with his close friend Chris Paul playing for the Phoenix Suns, he decided to take in the action from courtside for Game 5. As he explained on camera, Paul attended his first trip to the Finals in 2007, so now he's returning the favor.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Toni Kukoc Doesn’t Want To Compare Michael Jordan And LeBron James: "If I Can Compare Michael, I’ll Probably Compare With Tiger (Golf), Messi/Ronaldo (Soccer), Phelps Of Swimming…”

The GOAT debate still keeps making noise around the league, although it is not as hot as last year. Still, people always have something to say about this. Obviously, everybody has a favorite between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Toni Kukoc, a former Jordan teammate, has a unique way of...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Laker star LeBron James’ strong message for Chris Paul in first NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James attended Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals in Phoenix, and he made sure to express his support to his good friend Chris Paul. Amid the Phoenix Suns’ battle with the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron spoke about Paul making it to the Finals. He shared that he has always been in full support of the veteran playmaker, and he has nothing but admiration for his brother.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How the Milwaukee Bucks are stymying Chris Paul in the NBA Finals

By hook or by crook, the Milwaukee Bucks have evened up the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns at 2 games a piece. It took an all-time victory in Game 4 that saw the Bucks outlast the Suns 109-103 for Milwaukee to do so, but they have erased their 2-0 deficit now as the series heads back to Phoenix for Game 5. They been able to do in part by keeping Suns superstar guard Chris Paul increasingly in check over the course of this series.
NBASportsGrid

Milwaukee Bucks Dealing With COVID-19 Concerns

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 at the most inopportune time. Thanasis Antetokounmpo will not be available for the Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns. https://twitter.com/JimOwczarski/status/1416513031333285889. Moreover, the Bucks coaching staff will be shorthanded, as assistant Josh Oppenheimer won’t be...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Suns

Bucks star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled as “doubtful” for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Earlier in the day, coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis “had a good day and is making good progress,” according to Mark Medina of USA Today. As Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic noted, Budenholzer said that Antetokounmpo was able to do some on-court work, saying, “I’m just going to leave it (that) he did court work. So he’s making progress and we’re pleased that he’s making progress.”
NBAWashington Post

Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the series after a 120-100 home victory over the Phoenix Suns cut the NBA Finals lead to 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 p.m. in Milwaukee. What you need to know. Game 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets comfortable, and the Bucks get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy