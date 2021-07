Hoskins went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-3 win over the Cubs. Hoskins knocked an RBI single in the sixth inning and added a two-run homer in the ninth. With three long balls in his last six games, the first baseman may be setting up to finish the first half of the season strong. He's up to 19 homers, 49 RBI, 44 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .231/.310/.474 slash line through 345 plate appearances.