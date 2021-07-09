Cancel
NBA

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. At Game 2

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 11 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns is in attendance for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona on Thursday evening.

A photo of Beckham Jr. can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 1 of NBA Finals vs. Suns

Bucks star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled as “doubtful” for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Earlier in the day, coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis “had a good day and is making good progress,” according to Mark Medina of USA Today. As Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic noted, Budenholzer said that Antetokounmpo was able to do some on-court work, saying, “I’m just going to leave it (that) he did court work. So he’s making progress and we’re pleased that he’s making progress.”
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Suns-Bucks: Devin Booker Just Broke An NBA Record

Devin Booker has now scored more points in his first playoffs than any other player has in their first playoffs in NBA history. The stat can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from StatMuse. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are playing Game 4 of the NBA...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Finals: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and the full lineup can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Phoenix Suns lead the series over the Bucks 2-1, heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

