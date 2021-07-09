Report: Juancho Hernangomez suffers dislocated shoulder

Minnesota Timberwolves via YouTube

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez could miss up to six months after reportedly suffering a shoulder injury on Thursday.

According to Blue Wire Pod’s Dane Moore, Hernangomez dislocated his shoulder while training for the Olympics with the Spanish national team. Moore reports that the dislocation is serious enough that Hernangomez could need surgery and have his shoulder stabilized for up to six months.

The 25-year-old is entering the second year of a three-year, $21 million contract signed last offseason. Hernangomez averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season but didn’t make a start after Jan. 13 with the Timberwolves relying on Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup.

Hernangomez is the second Timberwolves player to get injured during an Olympic training camp as Anthony Edwards suffered a sprained ankle while practicing with the USA Select Team on Monday.

While Hernangomez was viewed as a role player, it still could throw a wrench into a busy offseason for the Timberwolves.