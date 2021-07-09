Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Juancho Hernangomez suffers dislocated shoulder

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m7h8I_0arg0OzV00
Minnesota Timberwolves via YouTube

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez could miss up to six months after reportedly suffering a shoulder injury on Thursday.

According to Blue Wire Pod’s Dane Moore, Hernangomez dislocated his shoulder while training for the Olympics with the Spanish national team. Moore reports that the dislocation is serious enough that Hernangomez could need surgery and have his shoulder stabilized for up to six months.

The 25-year-old is entering the second year of a three-year, $21 million contract signed last offseason. Hernangomez averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season but didn’t make a start after Jan. 13 with the Timberwolves relying on Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup.

Hernangomez is the second Timberwolves player to get injured during an Olympic training camp as Anthony Edwards suffered a sprained ankle while practicing with the USA Select Team on Monday.

While Hernangomez was viewed as a role player, it still could throw a wrench into a busy offseason for the Timberwolves.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dislocation#Dislocated Shoulder#Blue Wire Pod#Spanish#The Usa Select Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

Juan Hernangomez Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following statement regarding the Spanish National Team’s injury update on forward Juancho Hernangómez: “We are aware of the left shoulder injury suffered by Juancho Hernangómez while playing with the Spanish National Team. We are evaluating all information and will provide an update when available.”
NBAsemoball.com

Wolves' Hernangomez makes Spain's Olympic roster after all

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Spain power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who was ruled out of the Tokyo Games earlier this month because of a left shoulder injury, has made the team's Olympic roster after all. The Spanish federation had said Hernangomez, who plays in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, would...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How will the Minnesota Timberwolves cover Juancho Hernangomez’s absence?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely be without Juan Hernangomez for at least the first several weeks of the 2021-22 season. How will head coach Chris Finch cover Hernangomez’s minutes, and which players will find themselves getting the opportunity for more playing time?. Recapping Juancho Hernangomez’s 2020-21 season with the Timberwolves.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Latest Klay Thompson News

Klay Thompson appears to be making some significant progress on his road to recovery. On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter posted a series of photos on Instagram. Complete with a grown-out fro and a bright yellow headband, Thompson showed NBA fans an inside look at his recent workout in the Warriors’ practice facility — getting up and down the court for the first time since his devastating preseason Achilles tendon tear last year.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 Blazers Player Says He’s Leaving If Damian Lillard Is Traded

Damian Lillard’s future in Portland isn’t as clear as it used to be, especially after seeing Yahoo insider Chris Haynes’ latest report. Over the weekend, Haynes reported that Lillard could be on the verge of requesting a trade out of Portland. The All-Star guard apparently has concerns as to whether a championship contender can be built by the Trail Blazers’ front office.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Gregg Popovich’s Quote About Bradley Beal Is Going Viral

Gregg Popovich has been tasked with trying to lead Team USA men’s basketball to gold this summer. Such a quest should be made easier, thanks to the expected contributions from Wizards star Bradley Beal. Popovich hasn’t been around Beal too often throughout his coaching career. After all, Popovich coaches in...
NBANew York Post

DeMarcus Cousins is done with the Paul George ‘slander’

After missing a pair of late-game free throws in Game 3, Clippers forward Paul George was able to flip the script with a heroic performance in Los Angeles’ Game 5 win. The performance caused his teammate, the outspoken DeMarcus Cousins, to tell fans to cut the memes and put some respect on George’s name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy