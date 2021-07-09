We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office. ALTON RAY GALLEY – Black Male, 61 Years: Mr. Galley died in the 7000 block of Sherman Street in Houston, TX on 06/13/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML21-2659. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/81945) JAMES ODELL HENDRICKSON – White Male, 55 Years: Mr. Hendrickson died in the 8000 block of Lenore Street in Houston, TX on 06/21/2021. Please call the Harris County Institute […]