Flood Advisory issued for San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Patricio The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Bee County in south central Texas West Central Goliad County in south central Texas Northwestern Refugio County in south central Texas Northwestern San Patricio County in south central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Beeville, Skidmore, Normanna, Tuleta, Pettus, Tulsita and Papalote. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.