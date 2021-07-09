People's Pharmacy: Preventing and treating Lyme disease

Q: Skin can be irritated by parasites in lakes. Can you describe these irritations, like “swimmer’s itch,” and the practical tips on preventing them?. Dr. Fiessinger: Swimmer’s itch is a rash that can happen after swimming in fresh or salt water. It happens due to a parasite from the water burrowing underneath the skin. It looks like itchy welts throughout the body, except in the areas a swimsuit would cover. To prevent this rash, be sure to check out where you are swimming prior to going. There are often reports issued for infested areas of water. Drying off well immediately after getting out of the water will also help prevent this rash.