People's Pharmacy: Preventing and treating Lyme disease
Q: We moved from North Texas to a lake in East Texas. Within the first week of living here, my husband discovered a tick on his stomach. He pulled it out, and a week later we saw a bull’s-eye rash as clear as can be. I sent him off to urgent care, and he asked for a round of antibiotics. The clinic had not seen a tick bite or rash ever! That sounds unbelievable, since the Sam Houston Forest is all around us. He took two rounds of antibiotic and the rash went away. Luckily, he has not had any residual effects. Don’t mess around with Lyme disease!journalnow.com
