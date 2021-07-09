Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

People's Pharmacy: Preventing and treating Lyme disease

By Joe, Teresa Graedon King Features
Winston-Salem Journal
 12 days ago

Q: We moved from North Texas to a lake in East Texas. Within the first week of living here, my husband discovered a tick on his stomach. He pulled it out, and a week later we saw a bull’s-eye rash as clear as can be. I sent him off to urgent care, and he asked for a round of antibiotics. The clinic had not seen a tick bite or rash ever! That sounds unbelievable, since the Sam Houston Forest is all around us. He took two rounds of antibiotic and the rash went away. Luckily, he has not had any residual effects. Don’t mess around with Lyme disease!

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme Disease#Pain Relievers#Disease Control#The Sam Houston Forest#Dph#Benadryl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
Related
ScienceInternational Business Times

World Zoonoses Day: Here's How To Prevent Another Zoonotic Disease Like COVID-19

World Zoonoses Day is celebrated on July 6 to commemorate the work of French biologist Louis Pasteur who successfully administered vaccination against rabies, a zoonotic disease. Zoonotic diseases, otherwise known as zoonoses, are caused by germs such as viruses, bacteria and fungi that spread between animals and human beings. According...
Weight LossThe Spokesman-Review

People’s Pharmacy: Will vaccine help ease post-COVID-19 tinnitus?

Q. I caught COVID-19 last November and immediately developed tinnitus. In a couple of your newspaper articles, you wrote about tinnitus and its relationship to the vaccine. My doctor has advised me to wait to get the vaccine because my body is so inflamed. Frankly, I’m petrified to get it for fear it will make the tinnitus worse.
Diseases & TreatmentsTimes Union

You Can Help Create a Future with Better Lyme Disease Diagnosis

(BPT) - With summer in full swing and COVID-19 restrictions easing up, many people are heading outdoors after over a year of being confined to their homes. Along with warmer weather comes tick season, especially if you live on the East Coast or in the upper Midwest where reports of ticks responsible for Lyme disease are more prevalent.
Skin Caresouthernminn.com

Preventing, treating common summer skin issues

Q: Skin can be irritated by parasites in lakes. Can you describe these irritations, like “swimmer’s itch,” and the practical tips on preventing them?. Dr. Fiessinger: Swimmer’s itch is a rash that can happen after swimming in fresh or salt water. It happens due to a parasite from the water burrowing underneath the skin. It looks like itchy welts throughout the body, except in the areas a swimsuit would cover. To prevent this rash, be sure to check out where you are swimming prior to going. There are often reports issued for infested areas of water. Drying off well immediately after getting out of the water will also help prevent this rash.
Saint Louis, MOstudyfinds.org

Drugs targeting the biological clock may help treat Alzheimer’s disease

ST. LOUIS — Regular sleep disruptions take a toll on the body’s circadian rhythm, a key part of our biological clock that regulates the sleep-wake cycle in individuals. A study by researchers at Washington University shows that a protein produced by circadian rhythm genes is linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists believe that the debilitating disease could thus be treated with a drug that targets the body clock.
Sciencemycitymag.com

The Dangers of Ticks & Lyme Disease

In Michigan, tick season extends from late April to early October, and the annual tick forecast predicts the Midwest will face an above-average threat level this year as the summer heat stays until later in the fall than usual. Ticks thrive in warm weather, inhabiting bushy or wooded areas and can be found in trees, shrubs and even leaf piles on the ground. Once a tick is on your clothes, it will move to a warm or moist part of your body – like the armpit, hair or groin – and once it’s in a spot desirable enough to feed on its host … will bite.
Skin CareCrescent-News

People's Pharmacy: What makes toenails thick?

Q. Not long ago, you wrote about toenails that were too thick to clip. I’ve had this problem and use a wide-jaw toenail clipper by Mehaz. It does the trick. Not all hard, thick toenails are caused by fungal infections. I’ve been dealing with this for seven years on both my big and little toes.
HealthWinston-Salem Journal

People's Pharmacy: Protecting kids from mosquito bites

Q: What mosquito repellents are safe for kids? I seem to remember that you have written about problems with DEET. A: DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) has been controversial for decades. It was developed by the U.S. military shortly after World War II to protect troops from dengue, malaria and other tropical diseases carried by mosquitoes. In 1957, it was released on the consumer market. DEET is effective in repelling ticks as well as mosquitoes, so it can help protect youngsters from Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well as West Nile virus.
Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gundersen neuropsychologist discusses treating chronic pain without opioids

Jul. 18—As the opioid crisis continues to swell on national and local levels, medical providers are increasingly looking at alternative ways to treat chronic pain, a condition which affects mental health in addition to the physical. Chronic pain is experienced by over 100 million adults, according to the Institute of...
Bluefield, WVAndover Townsman

Summer weather raising rates of Lyme Disease

BLUEFIELD — Warm weather benefiting ticks and greater numbers of deer and other wildlife carrying them could be increasing the chances of the tick-borne Lyme Disease appearing on local dogs. A veterinarian with Veterinary Associates off Cumberland Road in Bluefield said her facility has been seeing more Lyme Disease cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy