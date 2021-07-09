US Climate Envoy Announces Russia Trip at Time of Tension

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled to Moscow, Russia, July 12-15, 2021. While in Moscow, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev, Special Presidential Representative for Relations with International Organizations Chubais, Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko, Russian State Duma Deputy Fetisov, and business representatives to discuss the urgency and seriousness of the climate crisis and efforts to increase ambition, especially in the next decade and on the road to Glasgow and beyond. Special Presidential Envoy Kerry also had a phone call with Russian President Putin and issued a Joint Statement on the Climate Challenge with Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Edelgeriyev.