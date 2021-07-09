Cancel
US Climate Envoy Announces Russia Trip at Time of Tension

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will meet with Russian officials in Moscow next week, making him the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Russia so far, at a time when the two countries are at odds. A terse State Department announcement Thursday said Kerry's four-day trip would be aimed at...

