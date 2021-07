PHOENIX — The moment captured the affection the Phoenix Suns stars have for each other. It also showcased their willingness to call each other out. As he sat in the press conference room following the Suns’ 118-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, veteran guard Chris Paul listened intently to what third-year center Deandre Ayton had to say. One of the most intriguing comments centered on how Paul, Ayton and sixth-year guard Devin Booker have learned how to coexist.