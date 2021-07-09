Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Confirms Comic-Con Panel for Revival

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Dexter might have initially ended with a controversial finale years ago, it seems like the iconic serial killer isn't quite ready to say goodbye. The series is expected to return for a highly-anticipated revival on Showtime — and it looks like fans will soon get a chance to learn more about the new batch of episodes. On Thursday, series star Michael C. Hall confirmed that the series will be headed to San Diego Comic-Con's Comic-Con @ Home proceedings later this month. The show's panel will be held on July 25th, and is expected to feature special guests.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Tv Series#Showtime
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Meet The New Characters

Well, it’s official… Yellowstone Season 4 is coming this fall. Yeah, it kind of sucks, but the waiting, the not knowing, all the uncertainty… that might’ve been the hardest part. Paramount Network recently release the official Season 4 teaser, which is mostly comprised of Season 3 clips, however right there at the end, they give is a clue as to the fate of John Dutton. Spoiler alert: Rip finds him still alive on the side of the road. But one thing Paramount did […] The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Meet The New Characters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

AMC sets 'Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' panels for Comic-Con, AMC+

July 7 (UPI) -- AMC has announced a lineup of star-studded panels for The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and more that will air during the virtual Comic-Con@Home event and AMC+. Comic-Con@Home runs from July 23-25 and is happening in place of a traditional Comic-Con event in San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

John Lithgow Clarifies Nature Of His Role In ‘Dexter’ Revival As He Receives 13th Emmy Nom For ‘Perry Mason’

John Lithgow offered new insights into the Dexter revival and his return to the series this morning, after scoring his 13th Emmy nomination. The two-time Oscar nominee signed on to a revival of the Showtime drama in June, as we told you first. He only was called to set for one day—”in fact, one afternoon.” But when he arrived for the shoot, he was excited to learn about the story the revival is telling.
San Diego, CAPosted by
TheWrap

San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-See Virtual Panels (Updating)

The programming lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2021, which marks the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop-culture event, is beginning to take shape. While the official schedule for the online SDCC, which runs July 23-25, won’t be released for a couple more weeks, studios and networks are beginning to announce which TV shows and movies they will be presenting via online Comic-Con@Home panels.
San Diego, CADeadline

San Diego Comic-Con@Home’s Heavy On TV, Slim On Film Schedule: ‘Snake Eyes’, ‘Dexter’, ‘Army Of Thieves’, ‘Stargate Atlantis’ Reunion & Jean-Claude Van Damme

Nothing beats a live Comic-Con with the scream of the audience, the thunder of Hall H, and the social media wattage that shines out of San Diego. I’ll never forget the first time that Marvel walked the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy from the Hilton over to the Convention Center. The fans went so crazy, you’d think The Beatles came back and there was an immediate reunion. Instead, no thanks to the impact of Covid-19, we have the second year of a virtual San Diego Comic-Con.
TV & VideosComicBook

Dexter Revival Confirmed to Bring Back Jennifer Carpenter

Showtime's ninth season of Dexter, reviving the hit drama after a decade off, is set to bring back another character it famously killed off as The Hollywood Reporter brings word that actress Jennifer Carpenter will return in the role of Deb, Dexter Morgan's sister. Much to the chagrin of fans of the series, Deb was killed off in the season eight finale, previously the series finale. Carpenter joins John Lithgow as cast members returning for the revival despite having died in the original run of the show, they'll appear alongside Michael C. Hall. Despite Dexter the series using dead characters as spectres to speak to the title character, THR notes that these two "are expected to appear in flashback scenes."
San Diego, CAPosted by
Deadline

Paramount+ Touts ‘Star Trek Universe’ Presentation With ‘Lower Decks’ & ‘ Prodigy’ Panels For San Diego Comic-Con@Home

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home will get a healthy helping Star Trek content as Paramount+ unveils back-to-back panels for the beloved sci-fi franchise. Starting Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, Paramount+’s Comic-Con slate will feature sessions with the cast and producers from Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks, the streaming services’ two animated Star Trek series. Prodigy, which is the first Star Trek animated kids series, will kick off the presentation with Lower Decks set to follow.
bubbleblabber.com

AMC Networks Announces Ultra City Smiths Panel At This Year’s Comic-Con@Home July 23-25

AMC+ will be at Comic-Con@Home in anticipation of the upcoming new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths premiering Thursday, July 22 on AMC+. The series will air on AMC in the fall.The series stars Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Alia Shawkat (Seach Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panels Announced For Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, Netflix And Cartoon Network

Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. All Starting Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, returns to your living room once again for Comic-Con@Home 2021. This year’s lineup features star-studded panels from Adult Swim animated favorites Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, plus sneak peeks of brand-new animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Teenage Euthanasia. Watch all the panels on the official Comic-Con@Home 2021 YouTube Channel on Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Collider

Shout! Factory Announces 2021 Comic-Con@Home Panel Line-Up

Shout! Factory has announced an exceptional line-up for Comic-Con@Home, including an online booth and con-related programming streaming directly at Shout! Factory TV. Cinema lovers will be able to pre-order some of the new Blu-Ray releases made by Shout! Factory, while the TV service of the company will stream an action-packed marathon with five days of comic book movies, convention panels, and fan-favorite television series.
ComicsTVLine

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Prodigy, Lower Decks Beaming Down to Comic-Con@Home

With less than a month to go until Comic-Con@Home hits our screens for three days' worth of panels, presentations, and previews, Paramount+ is beaming down its "Star Trek" line-up for the virtual event. And while Prodigy and Lower Decks are set to be well represented during their respective presentations on Friday, July 23, we have to admit we're surprised that Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds aren't having formal sessions (at least as of this writing. Now here's a look at what you can expect (with line-up and details subject to change):
GeekTyrant

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Announce Voice Casts for BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS and Comic-Con@Home Panel

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim recently revealed the cast and characters for the upcoming series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The series is inspired by the Blade Runner film franchise and is set to release later this year with 13 episodes. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama are directing the series with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as creative producer. Alcon Entertainment is producing the series from Sola Digital Arts animation studio. Here’s the English and Japanese cast along with brief character bios.
MoviesComicBook

John Wick Star Ian McShane Returning for Chapter 4

The fourth installment in the popular John Wick action franchise is currently in production, and many of the beloved stars from earlier films in the series are making their return. Keanu Reeves is obviously reprising his role as the titular assassin on the run in John Wick: Chapter 4, and news broke recently that Lance Reddick would be returning to the fold as Charon. Now, with filming underway, Ian McShane is preparing his fourth John Wick appearance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy