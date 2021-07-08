MTC Recruits for New Policy Advisory Council Term

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission – the Bay Area's transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency – is recruiting Bay Area residents for its 27-member Policy Advisory Council. The Policy Advisory Council is a public advisory committee created by the Commission to advise MTC on a range of topics including regional planning, housing, land use, greenhouse gas reduction, public transit improvements, and new revenues for transportation in the Bay Area. Advisors will jump into the thick of transportation, learn about the complexities of funding, and help analyze the connections between transportation, land use, air quality and climate change.