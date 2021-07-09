PIGEON KEY GOES SOLAR!

For years the historical island of Pigeon Key has met all its electrical needs through a set of large, labor intensive diesel generators. The site of a popular summertime marine biology camp, the island’s organizers were always unhappy with their reliance on burning fossil fuels when one of their primary missions was making sure the beautiful ecosystem in their Keys home was as pristine and healthy as possible. “We’ve always been preaching environmentalism and sustainability, yet we were burning these diesel generators,” said Kelly McKinnon, Pigeon Key Foundation executive director.