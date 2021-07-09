Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Grant THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND EAST CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for south central and southwestern North Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
