Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar falls from three-month high as traders unwind risk

By Reuters
kitco.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Thursday from a three-month high against a basket of peers, with the euro getting a boost as investors unwound bets on risky currencies and as concerns over the spread of COVID variants increased the demand for safe havens. The greenback was weaker...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Currency#Australian Dollar#Trader#Reuters#Covid#Japanese#Swiss#State Street#The European Central Bank#World Fx#Td Securities#Aussie#Americans#Fed#Tempus Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
New York City, NYMetro International

U.S. dollar slips as risk sentiment picks up, but keeps positive outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven dollar on Wednesday pulled back from more than three-month highs as risk appetite made a comeback with stocks higher, although investors remained cautious amid inflation fears and concerns about the highly-contagious coronavirus variant. Another safe haven, the Japanese yen, was also down against the dollar,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to...
CurrenciesUS News and World Report

Euro Just off Three-And-A-Half Month Low Vs Dollar Pre-ECB

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro traded just off 3-1/2 month lows versus the dollar on Thursday before a potentially momentous meeting of the ECB, while growth-focused currencies such as the Australian dollar gained as a global risk sell-off abated further. The U.S. dollar index and the yen which rose earlier...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious buying ahead of ECB’s decision

The European Central Bank will unveil its latest decision on monetary policy. Global indexes closed in the green, Wall Street turned positive weekly basis. EUR/USD keeps trading around the 1.1800 level, the risk is skewed to the downside. The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground, hitting a daily high of 1.1804...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro just off 3-1/2-mth low vs dollar pre-ECB

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro traded just off 3-1/2 month lows versus the dollar on Thursday before a potentially momentous meeting of the ECB, while growth-focused currencies such as the Australian dollar gained as a global risk sell-off abated further. The U.S. dollar index and the yen which...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold drops to near 2-week low as stocks and dollar rise

* Stocks shrug off virus worries, weighing on gold. * Focus on ECB meeting at 1145 GMT for policy cues (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) July 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended slide to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Thursday on the back of a rebound in stocks and firmer U.S. dollar, while investors looked to the European Central Bank for their stance on policy.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rallied on Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now and looked ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time. MSCI's broadest index...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold slips as US dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

BENGALURU (July 21): Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh 5-month lows

(Updates prices and commentary) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from new five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge against the unexpected rally in the U.S. bond benchmark. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 1.8 basis points to 1.199%, a reversal from a low of 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 3.8 basis points to 1.853%. What appeared to be short covering in mid-curve Eurodollars pulled long end yields lower, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Trading was volatile, as the 10-year yield overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. The decline in yields on Monday came as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns bout the economic outlook and sent investors seeking safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Colin said however bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price recession. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that wont be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in January-March period." The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. Thirty-year yields which had risen almost four bps earlier in the day, slipped back to 1.80%, though stayed off end-January lows touched on Monday. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 3 bps at minus 0.42% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.7 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.443%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.269%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3%a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 10:56AM New York / 1456 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills !Empty !Empty !Empty value value value Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1996 -0.010 Three-year note 100-8/256 0.3644 -0.014 Five-year note 100-244/256 0.6786 -0.011 Seven-year note 101-232/256 0.9654 0.001 10-year note 103-240/256 1.1986 0.018 20-year bond 107-236/256 1.7741 0.039 30-year bond 111-236/256 1.8528 0.038 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Yoruk Bahceli and Nick Zieminski)
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Near Multi-Month Highs; ECB Policy Meeting in Focus

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Wednesday, remaining near multi-month highs amid worries over surging Covid-19 infections ahead of the start to the latest European Central Bank policy meeting. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Up, but Takes Pause on Upward Trend as Risk Aversion Ebbs

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia but eased slightly from multi-month peaks. Recent risk aversion that gave the greenback a boost ebbed, and selling was light ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB)’s latest policy decision that kept the euro pinned down. The U.S. Dollar...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar and bonds rally as virus fears oust inflation jitters

SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar neared its year-high and bonds rallied further on Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant displaced inflation as investors’ primary concern and sent them rushing for safe-haven assets. European stocks also rose ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday that...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Grinding Towards a Fresh Multi-Month High

US Dollar (DXY) chart remains positive. Safe haven bid as risk sentiment continues to swing. The US dollar basket (DXY) is nearing its recent multi-month high, supported by a safe haven bid as risk markets remain wary of the ongoing spread of the delta covid variant and the potential impact it may have on global growth. As governments across the globe continue to unwind lockdown measures, the delta covid variant is spreading rapidly, adding fuel to the opinion that the easing of lockdown measures may be happening too quickly. Any re-imposition of lockdown measures will weigh heavily on already weakened economies, crimping growth prospects in the months ahead. The US dollar is a major beneficiary of a risk-off environment, along with the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen, and while this remains the case the greenback should continue to edge higher.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields hold near multi-month lows

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs across the euro area were a touch lower on Wednesday, holding near the multi-month lows hit the previous day, with sentiment towards fixed-income markets holding firm in the face of global growth concerns. Long-dated sovereign bond yields in the United States and Europe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy