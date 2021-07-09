State charges 4 in fatal crash

GUILFORD COUNTY — Three adults and one juvenile have been charged with supplying alcoholic beverages to underage drinkers prior to a car wreck last month that killed two teenagers, including one from High Point dead, and seriously injured two other teens.

On the evening of June 25, two passengers in a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck, Jefferey Jones of High Point and Zach Williamson of Greensboro, both 19, died from the injuries they sustained in the wreck on Willard Road near N.C. 150 in the Oak Ridge area. One of the two teens seriously injured was Tavis Williamson, 19, of Kernersville.

Agents from the state Alcohol Law Enforcement Division determined the underage driver and three underage passengers used fake IDs to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages at an ABC-licensed restaurant in Oak Ridge.

But they also determined that earlier in the night, the four teens consumed alcohol at a house party on Leadenhall Road in Oak Ridge. The homeowner, Lauren Penizotto, 51, was present during the party, and her son, Nathaniel Penizotto, 21, purchased alcohol for the party, according to ALE agents.

A search of the Penizotto residence resulted in the seizure of numerous bottles of liquor and trash bags full of empty beer cans.

Lauren Penizotto was charged with three counts of aiding and abetting an underage person and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Nathaniel Penizotto was charged with three counts of aiding and abetting an underage person, one count of giving spirituous liquor to a person under the age of 21 and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jacob Stevens, 18, of Oak Ridge, the driver of the pickup, was charged with possession of a fraudulent identification and underage possession of alcoholic beverages.

Stevens already had been charged by the Highway Patrol with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired, underage consumption and reckless driving.

ALE also submitted a petition against a juvenile for two counts of aiding and abetting an underage person and two counts of giving an alcoholic beverage to an underage person. The name of the juvenile wasn’t released because of his or her age.

