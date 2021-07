HIGH POINT — A thunderstorm that delayed the start 45 minutes proved to be one of the few things that stymied the Rockers on Wednesday night. Cooper Casad delivered the club’s best pitching start of the season, allowing one hit over seven innings, and the offense turned in one of its best performances, highlighted by Michael Russell producing the first five-hit outing in franchise history and Stephen Cardullo smacking a three-run homer to become the first recipient of a home-run chain he helped develop early in the day, as High Point rolled to a 12-1 victory over Gastonia.