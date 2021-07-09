15 Shows Like ‘Dexter’ to Watch Before the Revival Premieres This Fall
It’s official: Dexter is making a killer comeback. In case you haven’t heard, Showtime ordered a limited-series revival of the beloved crime drama, where Michael C. Hall will return to play the calculating serial killer, Dexter Morgan. Though the network has yet to confirm a release date, they’ve already given fans a glimpse of what’s to come—and by the looks of this cryptic new teaser, Dexter’s murderous adventures are far from over.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0