WATCH: Jackson Conway’s first MLS goal helps Atlanta United tie Nashville SC

By Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

Substitute Jackson Conway scored his first career MLS goal and 10-man Atlanta United earned a 2-2 draw at Nashville SC on Thursday night in a game that will feel more like a victory for the visitors.

Anton Walkes also found the net early for 10-man Atlanta (2-3-7, 13 points), which remains winless in its last seven matches but has drawn five of those games.

Both goals came from set pieces for United, which was without 10 players between injuries and international absences and also lost Mo Adams to injury before halftime.

After the break, Jake Mulraney was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity when he tackled Randall Leal.

Jalil Anibaba scored his first goal of the season for the hosts to tie it at 1-1, early in the first half.

Hany Mukhtar converted from the penalty spot early in the second half for his fourth of the year after providing Anibaba’s assist as Nashville (4-1-7, 19 points) remained unbeaten in nine home games.

But, after scoring five goals in the 80th minute or later in its last five games, Nashville couldn’t find a sixth to complete back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Conway entered for Erick Torres in the 53rd minute. The 19-year-old pulled his side level six minutes later.

As Marcelino Moreno struck his corner from the left, Conway made a run toward the near post, then reversed course and backpedaled to lose his marker. The result was a tricky but unmarked header, and Conway guided it between goalkeeper Joe Willis and the left post.

In truth, Nashville was fortunate to pull level earlier after Torres committed an inexplicable hand ball. Mukhtar stepped up and converted the penalty.

Walkes gave Atlanta the lead after only five minutes when he headed in Mulraney’s diagonal free kick.

The lead was gone nine minutes later when Anibaba answered on a corner kick header of his own from Mukhtar’s service.

–Field Level Media

ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Five thoughts on Atlanta United’s incredible point at Nashville SC

Atlanta United picked up one of their most impressive results of the season thus far on Thursday night. The severely depleted Five Stripes went on the road to Nashville SC and walked away with a 2-2 draw after many twists and turns. Playing the last 20 minutes or so down a man, Atlanta still found a way to earn a point despite the circumstances fully stacked against them. Here are a few thoughts on an unexpectedly encouraging night.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: Nashville

Formation: 3-5-1-1. Goals for/against: 14/11. Atlanta United goals for/against: 11/13. Expected goals per game for Nashville/opponent this season: 1.27/1.00. Expected goals per game for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 1.00/1.18. Key players (the club will be without Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnson and Anibal Godoy) Hany Mukhtar, midfielder/forward, 3 goals, 1 assist.
MLSnashvillesc.com

What to Watch for as Nashville SC continues homestand against Atlanta United FC on Thursday

Coming off of three straight results at home, Nashville SC is set to host Southeastern foe Atlanta United FC at Nissan Stadium this Thursday night. The Boys in Gold kicked off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a firework show of their own, taking down defending Supporters’ Shield champions Philadelphia Union 1-0 last Saturday night. Now, they’ll take on Atlanta for the second time this season as they look to extend their nine-match overall home unbeaten streak.
MLSchatsports.com

DSS Player Ratings: Nashville SC 2-2 Atlanta United

It wasn’t a win in the standings but Atlanta United’s 2-2 draw with Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium certainly felt like an emotional lift that was desperately needed from players to fans and everyone in between. While the performance was far from a scintillating technical and tactical masterclass, it was an extremely gutsy effort from a rag-tag group of players including a club record four homegrowns.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United draws 2-2 with Nashville SC in Eastern Conference thriller

Atlanta United’s roster has recently taken a beating. A combination of injuries and international soccer commitments left Gabriel Heinze with a depleted roster. Heading into Thursday’s match, this is the Availability Report MLS had on their website. Despite the numerous, key absences, Gabriel Heinze still had to put out a...
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United players on the MLS All-Star ballot

Here are the Atlanta United players who qualified for the MLS All-Star ballot, with how many of each position can be selected in parentheses:. Defensive midfielder (1): Emerson Hyndman, Santiago Sosa. Attacking midfielder (2): Marcelino Moreno, Franco Ibarra, Amar Sejdic. Forwards (3): Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Erik Lopez, Jake Mulraney,...
MLScbslocal.com

Bou Delivers Game-Winner Goal In Revolution’s 1-0 Win Over Atlanta United FC

FOXBOROUGH (NE Revolution) — The New England Revolution (8-3-3; 27 pts.) defeated Atlanta United (2-4-7; 13 pts.), 1-0, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Gustavo Bou delivered the game-winning goal, his team-leading seventh of the season, on a left-footed strike from the center of the box in the 18th minute. Forward...
MLSvavel.com

Goal and Highlights Atlanta United 0-1 New England in 2021 MLS

Bou receives the ball inside the box and shoots in front of the goalkeeper to open the score 1-0. Atlanta, and the smaller fans, are already at the stadium to support Atlanta in their quest to get back to winning ways. 4:53 PM6 hours ago. They jump into the field.
MLSBoston Globe

Revolution end three-game winless streak in beating Atlanta United

Two years ago, the Revolution were adjusting to a new coach and Atlanta United was contending for a title when they met in the playoffs. The teams have reversed roles this season, the Revolution confirming the transformation with a 1-0 victory Saturday, their first win in five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
MLSNew England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | July 17 at Atlanta United FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution will visit Atlanta United FC tonight for a 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match airs nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The contest also airs locally on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. Here...
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United, Gabriel Heinze part ways after 13 MLS games

Atlanta United fired first-year manager Gabriel Heinze on Sunday with the team amid a franchise-worst eight-game winless streak. Part of the decision may have come down to, a person with knowledge saying that, the Major League Soccer Players Association filed a grievance with the league for multiple infractions related to how Heinze handled the team’s schedule. Atlanta United President Darren Eales directed questions about the grievances to the league and MLPSA. The MLPSA declined to comment.
MLSPosted by
WSB Radio

Atlanta United fires its head coach after 13 MLS games

Atlanta United announced the firing of its first-year manager Gabriel Heinze on the team’s Twitter account Sunday afternoon. United says a “variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership” were pivotal in the move to part ways with Heinze. “(The firing) was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales in a team statement. In a later news conference with reporters, Eales would not detail what issues were involved.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United injury updates for Nashville

Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze was cryptic Tuesday when asked if a few of the team’s missing players will return in time for Thursday’s game at Nashville. He said that striker Josef Martinez is training by himself. Martinez, though vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 while with the Venezuelan national team at the Copa America. Heinze didn’t say if Martinez will be available for Thursday’s game.

