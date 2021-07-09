Cornell Cooperative Extension Students Combine Research with Service

ITHACA, N.Y. — It seems like the stuff of science fiction –– explorations into exotic states of matter and the particles that comprise it. But in fact, research into particle physics is at the forefront of science and advancements in such fields as computing, communications and electronics. Some of that research takes place right in Ithaca, at Cornell’s Wilson Laboratory –– a facility that university officials now say they would like to expand. Cornell has submitted plans to expand the research center with a new lab to complement existing facilities on Campus Road.