Cornell Cooperative Extension Students Combine Research with Service

By sashaabayeva
Cornell Daily Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer continues, 21 Cornellians are keeping themselves busy with their summer projects, such as research internships for the Cornell Cooperative Extension. CCE is a community research-based program open to students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Human Ecology. Throughout the summer, students participate in a project alongside a professor or other mentor, tackling research projects that have direct impacts on New York State residents.

