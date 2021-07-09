Devin Booker coming out party has Phoenix Suns two wins from shocking NBA title

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took care of business in Game 2 of their NBA Finals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday evening.

Looking to take both home games to open the series, the Suns came out on top by the score of 118-108. Despite seeing two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo go off for 42 points, it was Booker who had the last laugh.

Taking part in his first NBA Playoffs, the star 24-year-old guard had it going from distance in this one. Booker shot 7-of-12 from three point range, scoring 31 points while dishing out another six assists.

Known primarily for his mid-range game up to this point in the postseason, Booker’s ability to have success from beyond the arc played a major role in the Suns’ 10-point win. It also showed just how difficult it is for opposing defenses to stop the former Kentucky star.

The maturation of Devin Booker has the Phoenix Suns thinking NBA title

Jul 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns fans celebrate after guard Devin Booker (1) scores a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in game two of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Thursday’s outing , Booker was averaging 27.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the playoffs. With that said, he was also shooting a mere 33% from three-point range. That fell in line with his 34% mark from beyond the arc in the regular season.

In fact, Devin Booker had hit on more than four three-pointers just once in his previous 17 playoff games this year. Phoenix was relying more on Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson to hit from distance with Booker dominating the mid-range game.

Now, two wins from the NBA title, Booker’s ability to expand his game could very well have the Suns closing in on what would be among the most-shocking titles in the modern history of the Association.

This was already a well-rounded team with the veteran Chris Paul doing his thing late in games and Deandre Ayton picking up his performance big time in the low-post.

Add in the virtuoso performances we’ve seen from Booker, and these Suns already seemed destined to hoist the Larry O’Brien. If he can continue to remain hot from the outside, Milwaukee won’t have much of a chance to make this a series.

NBA world reacts to Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns going up 2-0 in NBA Finals

