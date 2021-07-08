Economic development roundup: Purple Innovation expansion nets 500 more Georgia jobs

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Provides general office management, reception, customer service and response to the public, businesses prospects and others; Processes accounts payable invoices and time sheets. Performs a variety of research and compiles a wide variety of statistics and data and maintains data bases up to date often requiring research and the use of specialized software; researches and maintains data regarding buildings or sites available for sale or lease, contacts and information for contacts, quality of life, education, income and wage levels, and other related information; compiles and prepares a wide variety of monthly, annual, and other reports and documents. Performs marketing and marketing support activities such as website maintenance and enhancements, creation of promotional materials, press releases, advertisements, and newsletters; maintains a social- media presences; creates new and updates various data sheets; serves as liaison with web master. Prepares presentation materials, slides and videos often creating and inserting charts, graphs, photographs, and other materials. Participates in budget development and documentation for the department, orders office supplies and materials. Collects and analyzes data; produces customized marketing packages for clients or responses to information requests. Works with Director to develop and implement marketing strategies for particular projects; secures advertising space in magazines and online and creates content using various publishing software programs. Analyzes and researches available lands, facilities and other economic data for prospective clients and property proposals. Coordinate aspects of special projects and events, including Business Retention and Expansion seminars and visits, client visits, appreciation day, ceremonies, dedications, and promotional events; assists with coordinating logistics of client visits; prepares various schedules and arranges meeting times and dates. Performs other duties as required. The Economic Development Specialist may be required to stand in for the Economic Development Director at select events when the Director is unavailable. Performs other duties as required.