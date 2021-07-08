Cancel
Economic development roundup: Purple Innovation expansion nets 500 more Georgia jobs

By Jason Schaumburg
Griffin Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Purple Mattress creator Purple Innovation will expand in McDonough and create 500 jobs, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office said. The newest expansion is an addition to the company's announcement last year of 360 new jobs in Henry County. “Purple is thrilled to expand our footprint across...

www.griffindailynews.com

