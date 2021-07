The first app to offer cannabis delivery has launched in the App Store, a month after Apple changed App Store policies allowing apps that handled sales via legal dispensaries. Apple made a change to the App Store policies on June 7, introducing many changes to rules about what apps offered for download can do. Among the changes was a loosening of restrictions on in-app sales from licensed and legal pharmacies and cannabis dispensaries in areas where they are allowed, and it has taken just over a month for the first app to arrive that takes advantage of that alteration.