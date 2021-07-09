Cancel
NFL

Countdown to Camp: Emmanuel Sanders Projects as 19th Most Valuable Bill

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 11 days ago
No way would the Buffalo Bills be able to keep everyone they wanted to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2021. There were just too many expiring contracts and too many people to pay following the 2020 season.

Wide receiver John Brown, a legitimate deep threat who averages 14.8 yards per reception for his career, was the most productive salary cap casualty. After missing seven games with an injury in 2020, Brown was cut just before turning 31 years old as the Bills reduced their cap charge by nearly $8 million.

But general manager Brandon Beane shrewdly reinvested part of that savings into veteran Emmanuel Sanders, getting a comparable receiver at around half the price, even though Sanders is three years older.

Thus, Sanders and his 662 receptions, 8,619 yards, 47 TD receptions and three Super Bowl appearances project as 19th in our day-by-day unveiling of the 30 Most Valuable Bills leading up to training camp.

Sanders came into the league playing for a Super Bowl team (the Pittsburgh Steelers of 2010) and may go out playing for one as well.

If he does, his experience will have had a lot to do with it.

"He's got a really good football mind, he's an instinctive player," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said during mandatory minicamp. "We'll give him as much as he can handle, which to this point he's been able to handle all the different spots that we put him in. I think his experiences will serve him well, and we'll just take it day by day in terms of the installation and the things we're asking him to do and learn.

"If we add more, we'll add more. If we need to slow down, we'll slow down, but he's been really good in the meetings."

Sanders couldn't have jumped into a better situation, either. Fellow receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are coming off All-Pro seasons. Second-year player Gabriel Davis showed great promise as a rookie. Fifth-year man Isaiah McKenzie produced career highs in receptions, yards and TD catches last year.

So Sanders won't be asked to hoist the team or the position group on his shoulders. He'll just need to fit in, which he proved he could do at all four of his previous stops.

The value Sanders brings won't necessarily be measured by statistics. The Bills will just be hopeful that his championship pedigree will rub off.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

