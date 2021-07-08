Cancel
The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 12 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Beyonce continues to give us a style moment every time she steps out the house. The Queen B recently shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her flirty floral style. Bey looked Spring chic in a pair of Christopher John Rogers trousers and white Telfar bag.

