Tornado Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Sussex County in southern Delaware * Until midnight EDT. * At 1136 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Millville, or 13 miles north of Ocean City, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Milton, Millville, Long Neck and Ocean View. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN