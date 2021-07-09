Cancel
Wicomico County, MD

Flood Advisory issued for Wicomico by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wicomico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland Central Somerset County in southeastern Maryland Southwestern Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 1137 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawsonia, Marion Station, Church Creek, Crocheron, Bivalve, Andrews, Wetipquin, Bucktown, Mount Vernon, Monie, Widgeon, Oriole, Champ, Woolford, Fairmount, Upper Hill, Upper Fairmount, Madison, Manokin and Taylors Island. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

