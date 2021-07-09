Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Law enforcement on scene of incident in Moberly

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yaDP_0arfq0Zg00

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Several law enforcement agencies are on scene at an incident in Moberly.

An ABC 17 news crew on scene reports Moberly police and Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene on the 300 block of east Burkhart.

According to a trooper on the scene, he has been there since around 9 p.m.

The ABC 17 News crew on scene reports crime scene tape is up on the block.

Moberly police on scene report they will not be releasing information tonight on the incident.

Stay tuned to ABC 17 News for the latest on this incident.

The post Law enforcement on scene of incident in Moberly appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
829
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Miller County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Documents: Lake of the Ozarks shooting part of confrontation involving three motorcycle clubs

Miller County prosecutor Ben Winfrey on Friday charged Daniel S. Kurtzeborn of Iberia with a single count of illegal gun possession in connection with the deadly shooting last week outside Casablanca Pub and Grill on the Bagnell Dam Strip. Bond was set at $25,000. The post Documents: Lake of the Ozarks shooting part of confrontation involving three motorcycle clubs appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU researchers make recommendations to combat traffic stop disparities in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Researchers at the University of Missouri released a final report on traffic stop disparities in the Columbia Police Department, confirming initial data that showed black drivers are more likely to get pulled over. The study was conducted by researchers from MU's Department of Sociology, Truman School of Public Affairs, School of Social The post MU researchers make recommendations to combat traffic stop disparities in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crash on Worley Street believed to be cause of Columbia power outage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A car crash on Worley Street and North Garth Avenue is believed to be the cause of a Sunday morning power outage in Columbia according to the Columbia Police Department. CPD told ABC News crews on the scene that bystanders saw sparks from transformers after one car hit a pole along Worley The post Car crash on Worley Street believed to be cause of Columbia power outage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police and Fire Department respond to trash pile fire near I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department responded to a trash pile file near I-70. ABC 17 News Crews on scene saw visible smoke rising above trees on the scene. The Columbia Fire Department told crews they were containing the trash fire. Columbia Fire Department The post Columbia Police and Fire Department respond to trash pile fire near I-70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead in St. Louis after a crash involving a tow truck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men are dead after their vehicle crashed into a stopped tow truck along westbound I-70 and then was hit by another vehicle. Police said the vehicle that the two men were riding in struck the tow truck Sunday around 4:15 a.m. Then, the vehicle spun out of control, and both The post Two dead in St. Louis after a crash involving a tow truck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One in custody after reported carjacking and chase

Officers caught up to the reported stolen car Friday afternoon near Wilkes Boulevard and Seventh Street. A Columbia Police Department spokeswoman said officers were called to a carjacking on Pannell Street at about 12:30 p.m. The post One in custody after reported carjacking and chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN Co. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Morgan County on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 52-year-old Michael Boettcher was driving southbound along Route 135 near Little Proctor Road when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road. The motorcycle then The post Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police investigating after shooting damages vehicle Wednesday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department said a vehicle was damaged when someone opened fire on Scott Boulevard Wednesday. Police respond to a report of shots fired on Scott Boulevard. According to a news release from CPD, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Scott Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Once they arrived The post Columbia police investigating after shooting damages vehicle Wednesday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Public SafetyPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lake of the Ozarks: Incident reported near Casablanca Bar near the Bagnell Dam

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) An investigation is underway at the Lake of the Ozarks. According to ABC affiliate KSPR in Springfield, police have shut down Casablanca Bar near the Bagnell Dam. The City of the Lake of the Ozarks officials have confirmed one person is dead and four injured in a shooting about The post Lake of the Ozarks: Incident reported near Casablanca Bar near the Bagnell Dam appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lake Ozark, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, four injured in shooting on Bagnell Dam Strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead and four injured after a shooting near a bar at the Bagnell Dam Strip at Lake Ozark. In a news release by the city, officials report they believe the shooting to be gang-related and the public should not be concerned about their safety. City officials said people The post One dead, four injured in shooting on Bagnell Dam Strip appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One pedestrian seriously injured after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY Co. (KMIZ) One man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Montgomery County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened at 11:40 on Friday night. The report states a 52-year-old High Hill man was driving east along Tree Farm Road. 21-year-old David Santiago from Tennessee then ran The post One pedestrian seriously injured after Montgomery County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy