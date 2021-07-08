Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Everything You Need to Know About The Haunting of Hill House at Halloween Horror Nights

universalorlando.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween Horror Nights (HHN) returns this fall to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood with its renowned haunted houses and scare zones themed to the biggest names in horror and original stories, unparalleled live entertainment, and hundreds and hundreds of monstrous fiends. After having to make the difficult decision not to hold the event last year, you can bet this is one HHN you won’t want to miss. Look no further than the haunted house that was just added to the lineup, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

blog.universalorlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Halloween Horror Nights#A Haunted House#Hhn#Universal Orlando Resort#The Tribute Store#Universal Studios Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
Posted by
CNN

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

(CNN) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on Thursday. He was 58. Nicknamed "Knapper," he "was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," the family said in a statement.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy