Everything You Need to Know About The Haunting of Hill House at Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) returns this fall to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood with its renowned haunted houses and scare zones themed to the biggest names in horror and original stories, unparalleled live entertainment, and hundreds and hundreds of monstrous fiends. After having to make the difficult decision not to hold the event last year, you can bet this is one HHN you won’t want to miss. Look no further than the haunted house that was just added to the lineup, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.